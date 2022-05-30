CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren talk to guests about veterans, Andrea Kiessling, and health care.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Steve Halsted with the Mason County, WV Veteran’s Hospital about a new veterans memorial going up in Mason County.

Ron Wroblewski calls in from Gallipolis to talk to Amanda Barren about the free Military and Veteran’s Appreciation Picnic.

Former Republican Candidate for WV Senate District 8 Andrea Kiessling comes to talk to Mark in Segment Three about how votes for her and undervotes exceeded those for Mark Hunt for the 2022 Primary Election.

We end today’s episode with Dr. Angie Settle with WV Health Right calling in to talk to Amanda about access to healthcare and the R.A.M. program