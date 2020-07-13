IWVP: The Atlanta Coast Pipeline and its negative impact on the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the halting of the Atlanta Coast Pipeline will directly impact the state, why one local business decided to convert to solar energy and why some believe solar energy makes sense for Mountain State businesses.



In segment two, Karan Ireland, with the West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club explains why she believes the decision to halt the Atlanta’s Coast Pipeline’s construction was the best decision, how several organizations vowed to continue to fight the construction and how the pipeline would negatively impact the Mountain State.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories