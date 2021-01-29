IWVP: The coal industry during transitions in federal politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, former president of the West Virginia Coal Association Bill Raney is back, and we’re also joined by another special guest, Raney’s successor to the position, Chris Hamilton.

Raney says Hamilton and the rest of the Association are more than prepared to represent the industry amid transitions in federal politics. Hamilton talks about the hopes of getting the business inventory tax repealed, a big objective for both the WV Coal Association and the Business Industry Council, for which Hamilton also serves as president. The largest question before moving forward is how to replace the money.