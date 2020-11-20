IWVP: The future of medicine and the West Virginia state government

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we get to meet this year’s Miracle Network Champion Child, delve into West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Go D.O. program, and get an update on the state’s Jobs and Hope program.

‘A Month of Miracles’

In segment one, Amy Bush Marone, COO of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital gives an update on the new facility’s construction, explains the benefits of partnering with Children’s Miracle Network, and introduces us to this year’s Miracle Network Champion Child.

The Go D.O. program and West Virginia

In segment two, Dr. Joel Thierstein, president of West Virginia Wesleyan College explains how their new Go D.O. program will work, how high schools students can begin the process of getting into the program, and how the program can help to attract people to move to the Mountain State.

Helping the medically underserved

In segment three, Dr. James Nemitz, president of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, continues the discussion of Go D.O. and their partnership with West Virginia Wesleyan College, how helping young students make their way to medical school is a “win-win” for everyone, and how the program will help the Mountain State’s medically underserved.

In segment four, Del. Mike Pushkin (d) Kanawha explains why he believes everyone in the West Virginia government should work together to better the lives of West Virginians, gives an update on the Jobs and Hope Program, and why he cautions state Republicans, who now hold a supermajority.

