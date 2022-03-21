CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren to talk people about what they thought of the legislative session for 2022 in West Virginia and about a race for a good cause coming to Ripley, WV soon.

In Segments One and Three, Mark Curtis sits down to talk about the hits and misses of the 2022 legislative session. Segment One, he is joined by Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) and in Segment Three, he is joined by Minority Leader Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha). Amanda Barren talks to Sen. Mark Maynard (R-Wayne County) about the same topic in Segment Four.

In Segment Two, Amanda Barren talks to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader and Race Chairwoman Sophia Wigal about the Tunnels for Towers 5K.