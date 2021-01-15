IWVP: The new Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Charlie Burd, the executive director of the new Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia stops by to talk about the organization. The association is a merger of the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association and the Independent Oil and Gas Association.

Burd says the two organization’s dividing lines started merging and it was time to start tracking the same issues. He says the merger makes the organization stronger and gives them more of an opportunity to advocate for issues such as public policy, environmental safety, drilling and production, and taxes.