IWVP: The race for West Virginia Secretary of State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we delve into the race for West Virginia Secretary of State, discuss if the state is ready for automatic voter registration, and discuss how best to help Mountain State small businesses.

Doing the work still needing to be done

In segment one, Natalie Tennant, Democratic candidate of West Virginia Secretary of State, explains why much work still needs to be completed for automatic voter registration, why she believes this race comes down to “dignity and decency,” and why she takes issue with absentee ballot applications not being sent to all Mountain State voters for the General Election.

‘There’s still work to be done’

In segment two, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner explains why he decided to run for re-election, what he chose to terminate some Secretary of State employees when he took office in 2016, and why he does not believe West Virginia systems are not ready for automatic voters registration.

Helping small business in the Mountain State

In segment three, Tennant explains how she wants to make it easier for West Virginians to start small businesses, why she says the voting app is vulnerable and hackable, and what she plans to do for the state if elected.

In segment four, Warner explains why his office chose to not mail out absentee ballot applications to all voters in West Virginia, why he believes the mobile voting system is safe, and how his “one-stop-shop” for small businesses is helping business owners throughout the Mountain State.

