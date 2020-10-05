IWVP: ‘There’s still work to be done’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we delve into the race for West Virginia Secretary of State, discuss if the state is ready for automatic voter registration, and discuss how best to help Mountain State small businesses.

In segment two, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner explains why he decided to run for re-election, what he chose to terminate some Secretary of State employees when he took office in 2016, and why he does not believe West Virginia systems are not ready for automatic voters registration.

Creating a “one-stop-shop” to help small business

In segment four, Warner explains why his office chose to not mail out absentee ballot applications to all voters in West Virginia, why he believes the mobile voting system is safe, and how his “one-stop-shop” for small businesses is helping business owners throughout the Mountain State.

