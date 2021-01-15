IWVP: Transparency in the Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Evan Jenkins discusses the plans for what they’re calling the New Court. He says they hope to continue moving forward from the “problems of the past,” and continue the work of the past two years to bring back the public’s trust and confidence through accountability and transparency from the Court.

He says even amid the pandemic, the court was never able to fully close, providing access to those in emergency situations. Jenkins says learning to use technology to provide new means of accessing the court can also be used in the future.