IWVP: Using broadband to benefit education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how best to provide educational opportunities during the pandemic, easing the burden on healthcare professionals, and why some firefighters are currently fighting for lost pay in the Mountain State.

In segment one, Del. Daniel Linville (R-Cabell County) talks about what still needs to be done to increase broadband in West Virginia, why he believes the state will be ready to implement the new program that will provide internet to school children, and why internet access is so important for the education of West Virginians.

