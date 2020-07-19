IWVP: VA Medical Center plea & how West Virginia stands amid the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent guilty plea of Reta Mays for the VA Clarksburg Medical Center murders and what steps the state continues to take to combat the coronavirus.

Holding the medical system accountable

In segment one, Tony O’Dell, the attorney for many of the VA Clarksburg Medical Center victims’ families, explains how the recent guilty plea of Reta Mays is a great start, but the medical center must also be held accountable for system failures that allowed it to happen.

Bringing closure to the families and COVID number tracking

In segment two, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explains how she hopes Reta’s Mays’ conviction will help bring closure for the families and how the investigation into the cases will continue. She also explains why she believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should continue to track COVID-19 cases.

Current and future steps to keep West Virginia safe

In segment three, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh explains what steps the state government plans to take to bring the COVID-19 numbers down, why the governor chose to shut down the Monongalia County bars for 10 days and the steps Mountain State residents should take to keep themselves healthy during the pandemic.

Stopping the spread in Kanawha County

In segment four, Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department explains how Kanawha County currently stands during the coronavirus pandemic, what steps still may need to be taken to stop the spread in the county and what advice she gives to area churches to keep its congregations safe.

