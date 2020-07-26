IWVP: Vacation hot spots and precautions to help stop the spread

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how Mountain State officials continue to battle against the coronavirus, the CARES Two package currently being discussed in Congress and how it could benefit the state.

In segment three, West Virginia Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad explains why West Virginians traveling back from out of state should take precautions to help stop the current spike of COVID-19 cases, what vacation spots she considers to be hot spots for the virus and what she wants to accomplish while she’s West Virginia’s public health officer.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories