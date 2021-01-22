IWVP: Vaccinations, stimulus and energy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) returns to talk about rebuilding the government after several secretaries resigned following riots at the U.S. Capitol. He also says a top priority needs to be getting vaccinations for COVID-19 in people’s arms.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to get people a mind set of ‘I’m safe’,” Mancin said.

He also talks about the future of coal in West Virginia and how the U.S. needs to be energy independent, using technology to make that energy as clean and efficient as possible in a bipartisan way.

Manchin, our host Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis and guest host 13 News Anchor Lily Bradley also take a moment to remember Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager following a Jan. 15 memorial service for the West Virginia native and American Hero.