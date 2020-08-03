IWVP: Wearing masks to help protect others in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about what should be included in the COVID-aid package currently before Congress, why one state House employee is being hailed as a hero and how a Legislative Scorecard helps make government more transparent to voters.

In segment three, Anne Landgrebe, a West Virginia House employee who tested positive for COVID-19 explains how she helped to protect 49 others in a Health Committee hearing room by wearing a mask before she learned she had the virus and why others should wear a mask to help protect others.

