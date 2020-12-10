IWVP: ‘We’re hurting’: Mayor shares fond memories of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin shares her grief and fond memories as the city mourns their Sister in Blue, CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson. The mayor says Johnson was one of nine women on the Charleston Police Department and her legacy will impact generations of women.

“The legacy and the gifts that she gave are going to impact and influence women for generations to come,” Goodwin said.

In January 2019, Johnson became the first police officer Goodwin swore into office.

Johnson’s final heroic act was selfless giving and continuing to save lives as an organ donor.