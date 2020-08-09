IWVP: West Virginia: ‘the epicenter of adventure’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the absentee ballot request procedure for West Virginia’s Primary Election, if the process should be changed, and the many ways to vacation in the Mountain State.

In segment three, freelance travel writer Clay Abney explains why more people should experience the many sights and activities throughout the Mountain State, how many things can be experienced in the state with simple day trips, and why he describes West Virginia as “the epicenter of adventure.”

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories