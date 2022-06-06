CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis discusses gun violence, the opioid epidemic, and more.

STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

In Segment One, Mark sits down with Joe Manchin to discuss gun violence and the Senate’s discussion on the issue.

In Segment Two, Mark discusses gun violence with Republican Delegate Chris Pritt.

In Segment Three, Mark Curtis talks with AG Patrick Morrisey about all things opioids.

And in our final segment, Mark has a chat with retired Lt. Colonel Brent Clark about a new veterans memorial in Mason County.