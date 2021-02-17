IWVP: What bills will resurface this legislative session?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, State Senate Minority Whip Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) weighs in on the importance the legislature is placing on tax reform and how the state needs a plan to make up revenue lost for any repealed taxes. Woelfel says he thinks the legislature’s first order of business, however, should be financial relief in the pandemic, especially for the small businesses who have lost business and much of their revenue.

The senator also discusses some previously controversial bills that have come up in previous sessions and failed and how those could resurface in the supermajority legislature. He says the minority party’s goal is to work with the Republicans to pass legislation that benefits West Virginians.