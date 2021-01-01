IWVP: What should happen to the state’s income tax?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson) returns to talk about working in public office and what it’s like to make changes to better the state’s future.

He also talks about the discussions around phasing out the state income tax, saying the State Senate has led many of those conversations. Charmichael says it needs to be addressed because economists across the country have said it’s the “number one job-killing tax in our state.”