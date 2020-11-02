IWVP: What the Mountain State could expect from the 2020 General Election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about we could expect from Tuesday’s election, how the coronavirus impacted the election, and whether the state should promote school choice.

A General Election like no other

In segment one, Professor Robert Rupp, professor of political science at West Virginia Wesleyan College, explains what he believes we can expect from Tuesday’s General Election, why he thinks Republicans will do very well in the Mountain State, and the impact the coronavirus had on this election cycle.

‘The Primary that Made a President’

In segment two, Rupp, author of the new book “The Primary that Made a President” explains why the 1960 Presidential Primary was such a critical Primary Election, what impact Former President John F. Kennedy’s religion had on his campaign, and the importance of “retail politics” in Kennedy’s day, as well as now in West Virginia.

Promoting a positive image for West Virginia

In segment three, Garrett Ballengee, executive director of The Cardinal Institute of West Virginia, explains why he would like to see candidates who can present a positive vision for the state do well in Tuesday’s election, why his organization supports school choice, and what they would like to see to promote economic development in the Mountain State.

Supporting candidates who support working families

In segment four, Josh Sword, president of The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations of West Virginia, explains what his organization supports candidates that support working families, why he believes national politics often takes the spotlight off of state and local politics, which directly impacts our lives more, and why his organization supports more funding for public schools.

