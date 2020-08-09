IWVP: White water rafting in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the absentee ballot request procedure for West Virginia’s Primary Election, if the process should be changed, and the many ways to vacation in the Mountain State.
In segment four, freelance travel writer Clay Abney and Heather Johnson with River Expeditions explains the changes made to the white water rafting experience to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus, why many travels from throughout the nation to guide on West Virginia rivers, and why no one is ever too old to start rafting.
