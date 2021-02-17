IWVP: Why are Education Savings Accounts controversial?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Education Savings Accounts have been a topic of discussion at the state legislature before, and a controversial one, however, legislation surrounding them has yet to pass. Jason Huffman, state director of the West Virginia Chapter of Americans for Prosperity, joins us to talk about why his organization wants them passed.

The ESAs would allow parents to set aside money for their child’s education, tax-free. This would also give them the opportunity and funding to look into private schooling. Huffman says the ESAs would help ensure students have access to the education that’s right for them.

The big argument that has made the ESAs so controversial in years past is will they pull funding away from the public school system and its students while helping fund private schools?