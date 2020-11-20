IWVP: Working together within the state government

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we get to meet this year’s Miracle Network Champion Child, delve into West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Go D.O. program, and get an update on the state’s Jobs and Hope program.

In segment four, Del. Mike Pushkin (d) Kanawha explains why he believes everyone in the West Virginia government should work together to better the lives of West Virginians, gives an update on the Jobs and Hope Program, and why he cautions state Republicans, who now hold a supermajority.

