CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia U.S. Senate race is heating up, and we talk to two of the biggest candidates on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics.

Segment One is with Rep. Alex Mooney (R) Candidate for WV U.S. Senate and Segment Two is with Gov. Jim Justice (R) Candidate for WV U.S. Senate.

Segment Three is with State Sen. Mike Stuart (R-Kanawha) and his campaign for Attorney General.

We end today’s episode with political analyst Tom Susman to discuss the West Virginia U.S. Senate race.