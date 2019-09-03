Jobs and Labor in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In honor of the Labor Day holiday weekend, we spend this week’s episode looking at the status of jobs, unemployment, unions, and general labor in West Virginia.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Steven Roberts, President of WV Chamber of Commerce, discusses job growth in West Virginia

Steven Roberts, the President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, discusses the increases in available jobs in West Virginia over the last couple of years.

Josh Sword, President of WV AFL-CIO, talks ‘Right to Work’ and issues facing workers

Josh Sword, the President of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, discusses the latest on ‘Right to Work’ and what issues are facing workers in West Virginia.

Chuck Palmer, Business Manager for IOUE Local 132, talks road projects & apprenticeship opportunities

Chuck Palmer, the Business Manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132, talks about the road projects going on in West Virginia and the union apprenticeship opportunities that are available.

Elaine Harris, a CWA Union Representative, talks pay equality in West Virginia

Elaine Harris, a representative for the Communications Workers of America union, talks about pay equality and the gender pay gap in West Virginia.