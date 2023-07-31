CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, legislators asking for a special session, jobs, and the contested 2024 Republican Senate Primary race.

In Segment One, IWVP Host Mark Curtis talks with Republican candidate for US Senate from West Virginia, Chris Rose, of Morgantown, and his decision to run against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Congressman Alex Mooney in the 2024 primary race.

In Segment Two, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) stops by to talk about the game of “red light, green light” for construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and the amicus brief she joined in filing to the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of the project.

In Segments Three, West Virginia Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) tells us about why he and other Democrats in the State Legislature are asking the governor for a special session during the August interim for “pressing needs” such as budgeting, the crisis in the state’s jails and prisons, and underfunded higher education institutions.

In Segment Four, Josh Sword, president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, joins us to discuss jobs in the Mountain State. Between several companies in the midst of bringing their facilities to West Virginia, the state is anticipating the possibility of more than 10,000 new jobs as well as new construction jobs.