Joe Manchin, budget, and Girl Scout cookies on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren talk to people about infrastructure, Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, the annual Budget Breakfast, and Girl Scout cookies.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis sits down with Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) to talk about the $6 billion that is coming to West Virginia.

Segment Two brings in Sen. Joe Manchin to talk to Mark Curtis about Justice Breyer’s retirement and if Biden were to nominate someone who did not represent the values of West Virginia, would he be willing to vote no?

Sean O’Leary with the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy calls in to talk to Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren about the annual Budget Breakfast and some of the highlights that came from it.

We finish this week’s episode with Girl Scout cookies. Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing with the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, talks to both co-hosts about their new cookies and how supply chain issues impacted Girl Scouts and their cookies.