Judge nomination and new legislative podcast on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode on Inside West Virginia Politics, host Mark Curtis and guests discuss a recent nomination and a political new podcast.

Retired Boone County Judge nominated as US Attorney for the Southern District

In Segment 1, Recently retired Judge Will Thompson from Boone County discusses his nomination for US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. While he cannot disclose anything about the confirmation process, he shares stories from his years on the bench and talks about being one of the pioneers of drug courts and expungements.

From Drugs to Counselor: One woman turns her life around

In Segment 2, Mark Curtis and recently-retired Judge Will Thompson from Boone County talk about Chelsea Carter, who was addicted to drugs as a teenager. She got arrested and sent to jail but has since turned her life around for the better. She later got clean, got her bachelor’s and master’s degree in counseling, and is now the head of Better Futures at Boone Memorial Hospital.

Two WV Delegates start a legislative podcast

In Segment 3, Delegate Kayla Young (D) of Kanawha County and Delegate Joshua Higginbotham (R) of Putnam County have announced their new bipartisan legislative podcast. They have partnered with Mountaineer Media. Their show will be called Two sides of the same Mountain. “We felt it was best that Republicans and Democrats actually talk about the issues, and even though Kayla and I have a lot of disagreements on policy, we get along, and we just want to have conversations with different people about policy,” said Higginbotham.

“Our goal is to talk about the issues and show that we do get along as people,” said Young. “We’re not going to get to a point of understanding unless we can have that conversation. People shouting at each other is never going to.”

Why start a political podcast?

In Segment 4, Delegate Kayla Young (D) of Kanawha County and Delegate Joshua Higginbotham (R) of Putnam County continue discussing their podcast with host Mark Curtis.

Young says some of the issues they’ll be discussing behind the scenes of national and statewide legislation, such as redistricting, energy policies, and education issues.

The podcast is about reaching people who have opposing views to have a conversation about differences in opinions. “It’s [the podcast] about building bridges between people with policy disagreements,” said Higginbotham.