CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has officially filed to run for the United States Senate in 2024.

The governor signed and filed the paperwork at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the West Virginia State Capitol. He also filed the paperwork on behalf of former president Donald Trump to put him on the 2024 ballot in the Mountain State.

In April 2023, Justice first announced his intent to run for the seat currently held by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). The governor will face off against U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) in the West Virginia Primary Election in May.

A poll released from WMOV/American Pulse in November 2023 showed Justice in the lead for the seat over Mooney. Poll data showed Republican voters are most likely to vote for Gov. Jim Justice for U.S. Senate with 55.7% saying they’ll vote for him. 22.1% of Republican voters are undecided, and 19.9% say they’ll vote for Rep. Alex Mooney.

Manchin announced in November 2023 that he would not be running for re-election.

So far, Justice has received endorsements from U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), former president Trump, and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). Mooney has received endorsements from West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore and U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).