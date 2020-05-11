Kanawha County Commission President Carper on combatting county’s financial troubles in the county

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Kent Carper, president of the Kanawha County Commission, tells us how Kanawha County is doing under the shadow of the projected state budget deficit, as well as how they’ve combated financial troubles.

He also talks about the gradual reopening of county parks, including guidelines to be followed, as well as the facilities that will not be opening.

