Keeping safe in the ‘new normal’ with WV Hospitality & Travel Association

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association’s Richie Heath discusses the impact of reopening outdoor activities on other sectors in the state and shares some advice on how to keep yourself safe as you venture out into this new normal we find ourselves in.
