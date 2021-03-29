Keeping West Virginians in-state, helping hospitals and the border and opioid crises

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about ways to help young West Virginians want to stay in the Mountain State, a new bill to help rural hospitals and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the state’s opioid crisis. We also hear from U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on what’s happening at the U.S./Mexican border, and what needs to be done to solve the border crisis.

What needs to be done for young West Virginians to want to stay in the state?

In Segment 1, Delegate Joey Garcia (D-Marion County) stops by to talk about an op-ed he co-wrote with John Williams (D-Monongalia) called “If You Build It, They Will Stay,” and what it means for the state.

The delegates say they want to work toward keeping young West Virginians in the state and that starts with rebuilding, specifically in roads, broadband and education. Garcia says they include roads in this because of the shape of some of the state’s secondary roads, some of which are almost impassable. He says the state needs to make sure the money that has been put toward the roads is spread more evenly throughout the state.

Garcia says another major factor is education, starting with attracting and retaining qualified people to teach students, including providing teachers with better salaries. Another plan is to help those going to trade and technical schools instead of four-year colleges with programs such as the Jumpstart Savings Act.

New bill could help keep rural hospitals from losing more money

In Segment 2, we focus on healthcare in politics with Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health Systems. Lauffer explains more about House Bill 2264, which would ease regulations for hospitals in West Virginia.

Before the pandemic, the state saw multiple rural hospitals report bankruptcies, including Thomas Health, and even some closures. Thomas Health has since emerged from bankruptcy. Hospitals have also been losing money over the past several months while trying to take care of patients during the pandemic, including the supply and affordability of PPE. Lauffer says he hopes this bill would help some of those rural hospitals reopen and make a come back as it would allow them to expand to better serve the community and be exempt from the certificate of need rules.

To read the full bill, visit the the West Virginia Legislature’s website.

Capito on the border crisis: ‘Let’s not blame, let’s solve this problem’

In Segment 3, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joins us to talk about her visit to the U.S./Mexican border near El Paso regarding the country’s immigration crisis and what needs to happen to solve it including a quicker asylum process.

“It’s just a human tragedy. I can’t imagine the desperation, that parents are sending their children. I understand that’s a difficult situation, but we need to solve it in their countries and also have policy that doesn’t just say ‘our borders are open,'” Capito said.

Capito says some of the issues she saw at the border included a facility built to house 1,000 adults overcrowded and housing about 1,100 children as well as over-worked border agents being pulled from the field to help care for those children. She also says the children are being kept in these Department of Homeland Security facilities much longer than they are supposed to be there before they go to a Health and Human Services facility. Capito says she is concerned about the fact the president has not acted on the situation because the crisis continues to grow.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the state’s opioid crisis?

In Segment 4, Chelsea Carter, program coordinator and therapist for Brighter Futures located at Boone Memorial Hospital, tells us about the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the state’s problems with substance abuse.

Carter herself is in recovery from substance use disorder. After getting out of jail, Carter was able to get her criminal record expunged and has now been sober for 12 years. She has also gone on to get her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in counseling. Now, she is helping others struggling with substance use disorder.

She tells us the pandemic has affected people on “enormous levels” and that the state is up 40% in the opioid crisis, including an opioid death rate that has jumped 25%. Carter says in-person meetings are a lifeline for those struggling but with the pandemic, people were feeling more isolated even with virtual meetings and unable to get help. She says her workplace is now doing in-person meetings and counseling again.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorder, please contact:

HELP4WV at help4wv.com, or call/text 844-435-7498

Brighter Futures in Boone County at 304-369-7876

Drug Helpline: online or by calling 1-844-289-0879.