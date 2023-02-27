CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about allegations against the West Virginia State Police, the AARP, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica at the West Virginia State Capitol and a local author’s new book.

In Segment One, we check in with Del. Mike Honacker (R-Greenbrier), Del. David Kelly (R-Doddridge) and Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) and their thoughts on the allegations against the West Virginia State Police.

Segment Two brings in Gaylene Miller, State Director for AARP West Virginia, to talk about the bills the organization is following as the Legislative Session is winding down.

We are in the State Capitol with Bill King, Society of the Honor Guard – Tomb of the Unknowns, to talk about the replica at the West Virginia State Capitol.

We end today’s episode with Lakeisha Barron-Brown, author and community leader, about her new book.