Lawmakers talk budgets and trying to pass bills as legislative session winds down

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, as the legislative session winds down, legislators talk about the state budget plans, the proposed bill that would allow school boards in West Virginia to offer an elective class in high schools on the Bible in an academic setting and bills they hope to get passed before time runs out.

Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) talks budget and plans for state spending

In segment one, Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley), Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, discusses the state budget and funding education, road maintenance, healthcare and other projected plans for the fiscal year. He also shares an update on his recovery from a traffic accident near the beginning of the legislative session.

Sen. Corey Palumbo (D-Kanawha) talks renewable energy, budget

In segment two, Senate Minority Whip Sen. Corey Palumbo (D-Kanawha) talks about renewable energy bills and a bill to provide tax credits to technology-based companies. He also shares his thoughts on the plans for the senate’s budget and his hopes that the Senate will pass certain bills before the legislative session ends.

Del. Kevin Bartlett (R-Kanawha) talks Bible course elective

In segment three, Del. Kevin Bartlett (R-Kanawha) talks about a bill that would allow school boards in West Virginia to offer an elective class in high schools on the Bible in an academic – historical, cultural and literary – setting. Bartlett says part of the reason to offer the course is the Bible’s impact on human history and references to it in classical literature such as Shakespeare’s works.

Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) talks comparative religious studies in schools, state budget

In segment four, Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) talks about why he believes the bill to allow the Bible to be taught in an academic setting as a high school elective should be amended to include other sacred texts as a comparative religious studies class. He also shares his view of the cuts proposed in the senate budget.

