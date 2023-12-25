CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the importance of religious holidays, discuss the impact of Pope Francis’s latest decision and explore a church’s message for Christmas.

In Segment One, we talk to Reverend Mark Boyd of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Saint Albans about Christmas.

In Segment Two, we talk to Rabbi Victor Urecki of the Congregation B’nai Jacob about Hanukkah.

In Segment Three, we talk to the host of Daily Living, Father Chapin, about Pope Francis’s decision to allow same sex marriage.

We end today’s episode with Reverend Matthew Watts of the Grace Bible Church about their message for Christmas.