CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the LG’s new partnerships in West Virginia, learn more about a WV Secretary of State candidate, explore West Virginia State University’s historic lack of funds and talk about the push to end the tax for social security benefits to seniors.

In Segment One, we talk to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R-WV), Senior VP of LG Electronics Sokwoo Rhee, WV Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) about LG opening operations in the Mountain State.

In Segment Two, we talk to WV Secretary of State candidate Kris Warner (R) about his background and canditorial run.

In Segment Three, we talk to Reverend Matthew Watts of the Grace Bible Church about the underfunding of West Virginia State University.

We end today’s episode with AARP West Virginia’s Volunteer President Jane Marks to talk about ending the senior social security benefits tax.