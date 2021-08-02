Live on the Levee boosts tourism in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Jim Strawn, the MC for “Live on the Levee” discusses how successful the live music events and vendors are this summer.

Strawn says the event brings in business for Charleston and small business owners in the area. Some attendees travel a good distance to enjoy their time at the event and spend money.

