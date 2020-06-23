Looking forward to the General Election and a salute to West Virginia’s graduating seniors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, we talk with Amy Grady and Bruce Ashworth, two of the candidates for West Virginia State Senate, District 4, Independent candidate for Governor Marshall Wilson, and Mark Curtis presents a portion of “My Lost Moment: The Class of 2020,” which salutes high school and college graduates from throughout the Mountain State.

Earning the trust of Mountain State residents

In segment one, Amy Grady, the Republican candidate for the West Virginia State Senate, District 4 seat explains how she believes she pulled out the victory in the Primary against Mitch Carmichael, how she tried to earn the trust of West Virginia residents and her political philosophy.

Getting the state’s unions back up and running

In segment two, Bruce Ashworth the Democratic candidate for the West Virginia State Senate, District 4 seat explains how he’s in this race to help get the state’s unions back up and running, how he would improve education and why Mountain State residents should vote for him in November.

Upholding individual and natural rights

In segment three, Marshall Wilson, the Independent candidate for West Virginia Governor explains why he chose to run, why he doesn’t believe his competitors uphold the individual and natural rights of each West Virginia resident and how he says Gov. Jim Justice’s handling of the statewide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional.

Saluting the Class of 2020

In segment four, Mark Curtis presented a recap of “My Lost Moment: The Class of 2020,” which showed how some found unique ways to honor West Virginia seniors, gave a platform for some of the state’s valedictorians and class presidents to be able to give their prepared speeches and congratulated each and every graduate for a job well done

