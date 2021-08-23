Mac Warner discusses Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, we learn that Secretary of State of West Virginia, Mac Warner, was instrumental in constructing the government of Afghanistan after the United States went to war in the country 20 years ago. He worked as a U.S. State Department contractor there for five years.

Warner was involved in the development of what became known as the Ministry of Women’s Affairs. Around 20 years ago, women couldn’t drive, and girls couldn’t go to school. The Department was made to equalize rights among genders. With the Taliban back in charge, many fear those rights will vanish.