Maj. Gen. Hoyer on WV National Guard response to the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Major General James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, tells us what his guardsmen and women are doing to help the public in the coronavirus crisis, including sanitizing emergency vehicles for first responders, securing masks, and more.
He also explains where the Guard is getting it’s funding and if the deficit will impact them, and tells us how he is seeing an increased interest in becoming a member of the National Guard as more and more people are seeing all the things they do for West Virginia.
