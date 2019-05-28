Medical Marijuana, Education Reform, & Memorial Day | IWVP Podcast

CHARLESTON, WV (IWVP) — With one special session wrapped up, and another looming, on this week’s episode, we talk about education reform, medical marijuana, and Memorial Day.


In segment 1, Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) talks about the special session and education reform.

In segment 2, Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) talks about the vertical integration of medical marijuana in West Virginia.

In segment 3, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about the new claims against the Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese.

In segment 4, State Commander of the Order of the Purple Heart Captain James McCormick talks about the history of Memorial Day and the importance of remembering the sacrifices of others.

