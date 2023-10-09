CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we meet the newest House of Delegates member, funding for West Virginia State University, energy and the issue of human trafficking.

In Segment One, we talk to Del. Hollis Lewis (D-Kanawha), who is the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

In Segment Two, we talk to President Ericke Cage, West Virginia State University, about funding.

In Segment Three, we talk to Chris Hamilton, West Virginia Coal Association, about energy.

We end today’s episode with Mark Ryan, WV Faith & Freedom Coalition, about the issue of human trafficking.