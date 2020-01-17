Minority Leader Delegate Tim Miley reacts to the State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Minority Leader Tim Miley, a delegate from Harrison County, says he didn’t hear a lot of “substance as far as a policy agenda and vision for the state of West Virginia,” but appreciated some points such as plans regarding hunger crisis issues and plans to remove the IDD waitlist program.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories