Miscount in WV COVID-19 deaths addressed: ‘Human error’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, joins us as we overview how hospitals are doing during the pandemic after the miscount of reported COVID-19 deaths.

Early in March, Health officials have identified 165 deaths related to COVID-19 that were unreported. Kaufman says paperwork flow and human error were the main causes of the unreported deaths.

Kaufman addresses the issue, saying that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) did an audit of the deaths associated with COVID-19 and said they were able to identify the issue and made sure they were accurate.

