Morrisey: The pipeline will create jobs for the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, we talk with two men running for West Virginia Attorney General, discuss one of the Supreme Court’s recent rulings with the executive director of Fairness West Virginia and look into the future of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital at their recent topping-out ceremony.

In segment 2, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who’s running for re-election in November, explains why he believes West Virginians should vote for him, how the Supreme Court ruling that allows the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s construction to continue could result in West Virginia jobs and how the ruling helps correct the law that created “an unpenetrable barrier” through all federal Trailways.

