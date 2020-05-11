Mountain Mission director John Roberts on virtual food drive, partnered with WOWK-TV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, John Roberts, executive director of Mountain Mission, talks about how you can participate in his organization’s latest campaign, partnered with WOWK-TV, which aims to purchase food and other emergency needs for people affected by COVID-19.

He also discusses how astounding West Virginia’s generosity amid a crisis can be.

