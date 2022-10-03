CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened.

In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought on to talk about economic development.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In Segment Three, we talk to Albert Wright, President of the WVU Health System, about the ribbon cutting for the new children’s hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

We end today’s episode with Capt. James McCormick with the Vets4Vet Leadership about veteran’s affairs in the Mountain State.