Mountaineer Food Bank engages state to help end fight on hunger

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Caitlin Cook with the Mountaineer Food Bank explains how the organization works to engage the state to help end the fight on hunger, how they worked with the National Guard to help feed children and the elderly throughout the pandemic and how programs will continue to help feed school children throughout the summer.
