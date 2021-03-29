New bill could help keep rural hospitals from losing more money

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we focus on healthcare in politics with Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health Systems. Lauffer explains more about House Bill 2264, which would ease regulations for hospitals in West Virginia.

Before the pandemic, the state saw multiple rural hospitals report bankruptcies, including Thomas Health, and even some closures. Thomas Health has since emerged from bankruptcy. Hospitals have also been losing money over the past several months while trying to take care of patients during the pandemic, including the supply and affordability of PPE. Lauffer says he hopes this bill would help some of those rural hospitals reopen and make a come back as it would allow them to expand to better serve the community and be exempt from the certificate of need rules.

To read the full bill, visit the the West Virginia Legislature’s website.