New bills and how they affect West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, with the latest legislative session passing in the Mountain State, 13 News Political Reporter Mark Curtis talks with guests about bills affecting West Virginia on both federal and state levels.

The ‘Human Crisis’ immigration and the Infrastructure bills

In Segment 1, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin discusses the ‘human crisis’ at the U.S./Mexico border after visiting there last week.

Manchin suggests what needs to be fixed with the immigration problem, pointing to the criminal element of immigration in which the Cartel is profiting off human suffering.

The Senator also talks about why he’s against a single infrastructure bill that would incorporate everything in one package. “We need to separate it — we need to get back to regular order. We need to get all in the input we can from 100 senators — the majority and the minority,” said Manchin.

Reforming voters rights for convenience

In Segment 2, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin discusses the importance of voter rights and the need to evolve them to allow convenience for voting.

This comes after the 2020 Presidental Election allowed mail-in votes due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

How the $1.25 federal spending bill lawsuit affects West Virginia

In Segment 3, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about the 13 state lawsuit against the Biden Administration and the U.S. Treasury over a provision in the federal stimulus that bars tax cuts from being offset with relief money.

According to the attorney general, the latest spending bill would give West Virginia $1.25 billion, however, one of the conditions to accepting the money is that the state cannot lower taxes and cannot use any of the money from COVID-19, either directly or indirectly, to have a net lower revenue.

Morrisey says if this is not fixed, West Virginia and the state treasury could face a clawback. A clawback is a provision under which money that’s already been paid out must be returned to the employer or the firm.

The lawsuit says this provision in the federal spending violates the state’s sovereignty because they’re trying to command the state’s right to use their core taxing power.

Bills that affect WV senior citizens

In Segment 4, Gaylene Miller, the Executive Director of AARP of West Virginia, discusses the bills she lobbied for during this legislative session.

Some of the bills lobbied include the Telehealth Bill, broadband expansion and financial exploitation.